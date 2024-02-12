Koko condemns ambush of Sultan Kudarat doc, calls for increased protection of PHL doctors

Submit Release
February 12, 2024

Senate Minority Leader Aquilino "Koko" Pimentel III strongly denounced the ambush targeting a government physician and called for swift action to bring the perpetrators to justice and ensure the safety of medical professionals.

Dr. Charmaine Ceballos Barroquillo, a government physician at the Sultan Kudarat Provincial Hospital, was seriously injured in an ambush that took place in a remote area of Maguindanao Del Sur.

"In times when those dedicated to saving lives face grave threats, it becomes the nation's duty to safeguard them. It is our responsibility to protect our doctors," Pimentel said in a statement on Monday.

"These doctors have invested a lot of their time, talent and resources to be who they are. And the Philippine State has also invested a lot in them. Hence, we should protect these educated and knowledgeable people with the ability to improve our health and general well-being," said Pimentel as he emphasized the need to protect doctors, who dedicate their lives to saving others.

"Let us put an end to the senseless violence against our doctors. It is time to prioritize the protection of our healthcare professionals," Pimentel stressed.

The Mindanaoan senator said the incident highlights the dangers faced by healthcare workers in certain areas of the Philippines where security threats and armed conflicts persist.

"Our authorities must apprehend the perpetrators and implement measures to safeguard the lives of doctors and other frontline healthcare workers," Pimentel said.

Pimentel warned that failure to swiftly resolve the incident could have a chilling effect on doctors, particularly those serving in remote and conflict-stricken communities.

