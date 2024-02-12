Asia-Pacific Oleochemicals Market - Know the Untapped Revenue Growth Opportunities

Asia-Pacific Oleochemicals Market Research

WILMINGTON, DELAWARE, UNITED STATES, February 12, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- According to a report by Allied Market Research, the Asia-Pacific oleochemicals market reached $14.8 billion in 2020 and is anticipated to hit $26.5 billion by 2028, with a projected Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) of 6.5% from 2021 to 2028.

Factors such as increased demand from end-user industries and a growing preference for sustainable and biodegradable products are fueling the market's expansion. However, fluctuations in raw material prices pose a challenge to market growth. Conversely, rising awareness about harmful chemicals in personal care products is expected to create promising opportunities in the near future.

The Covid-19 pandemic has significantly impacted both the demand and production of oleochemicals. Lockdown measures in various countries led to the closure of manufacturing facilities in sectors such as automotive and construction, thereby affecting oleochemical demand. Supply chain disruptions, labor shortages, and raw material price hikes were among the repercussions of prolonged lockdowns.

The market is segmented by type, application, and country. Fatty acids held the largest market share in 2020, accounting for nearly half of the market, while the fatty alcohol segment is anticipated to witness the highest CAGR of 7.4% during the forecast period. In terms of application, the personal care and cosmetics segment is expected to register the highest CAGR of 7.5%, with soap and detergents dominating the market in 2020.

China led the market in 2020, representing over two-fifths of the market share, while Vietnam is projected to exhibit the highest CAGR of 8.9% during the forecast period.

Key market players in the Asia-Pacific oleochemicals market include Hancole, Ecogreen Oleochemical, Kao Corporation, KLK Oleo, IOI Corporation Berhad, P&G Chemicals, Sinarmas Cepsa Pte. Ltd., Musim Mas, Unilever Oleochemicals Indonesia, Timur Oleochemicals, Wilmar International Ltd., Emery Oleochemicals, Croda International Plc, Oleon NV, and Global Green Chemicals.

