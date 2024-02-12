Submit Release
St. Albans Field Station // DUI Crash

STATE OF VERMONT

DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY

VERMONT STATE POLICE


NEWS RELEASE

MOTOR VEHICLE CRASH -DUI


CASE#: 24A2000827       

RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Trooper Seth Boudreau

STATION: St. Albans Field Station         

CONTACT#: 802 524 5993


DATE/TIME: 2/11/2024 at 1554 hours

STREET: Vermont Route 105

TOWN: Sheldon

LANDMARK AND/OR CROSS STREETS: Mill St. / Lumbra Rd. 

WEATHER: Overcast

ROAD CONDITIONS: Dry


VEHICLE #1

OPERATOR: Jessica Bechard

AGE:  43

SEAT BELT? No

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Sheldon, VT


VEHICLE YEAR: 2013

VEHICLE MAKE: Buick

VEHICLE MODEL: Verano

DAMAGE TO VEHICLE #1: Totaled

INJURIES: Minor

HOSPITAL: Northwestern Medical Center


SUMMARY OF CRASH:


On February 11, 2024 at 1539 hours, Vermont State Police received a call reference a single vehicle rollover crash in the area of 1951 VT Route 105 in the Town of Sheldon.  The operator of the sole vehicle involved was identified as Jessica Bechard. Bechard showed signs of impairment and was ultimately arrested for Suspicion of DUI. Bechard was processed at the St. Albans Field Station and received a citation to appear in Franklin County Superior Court on February 20, 2024 at 0830 hours.


MUG SHOT: Yes

COURT ACTION: Yes

COURT: Franklin

COURT DATE/TIME: 02/20/2024   0830 hours  




*Please note:  court date and time are subject to change at the discretion of

the court. Please call the criminal court clerk to confirm arraignment time.



Trooper Seth Boudreau 

Vermont State Police 

St. Albans Field Station

140 Fisher Pond Rd. 

St. Albans, VT 05478

802 760 0498 

St. Albans Field Station // DUI Crash

