St. Albans Field Station // DUI Crash
STATE OF VERMONT
DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY
VERMONT STATE POLICE
NEWS RELEASE
MOTOR VEHICLE CRASH -DUI
CASE#: 24A2000827
RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Trooper Seth Boudreau
STATION: St. Albans Field Station
CONTACT#: 802 524 5993
DATE/TIME: 2/11/2024 at 1554 hours
STREET: Vermont Route 105
TOWN: Sheldon
LANDMARK AND/OR CROSS STREETS: Mill St. / Lumbra Rd.
WEATHER: Overcast
ROAD CONDITIONS: Dry
VEHICLE #1
OPERATOR: Jessica Bechard
AGE: 43
SEAT BELT? No
CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Sheldon, VT
VEHICLE YEAR: 2013
VEHICLE MAKE: Buick
VEHICLE MODEL: Verano
DAMAGE TO VEHICLE #1: Totaled
INJURIES: Minor
HOSPITAL: Northwestern Medical Center
SUMMARY OF CRASH:
On February 11, 2024 at 1539 hours, Vermont State Police received a call reference a single vehicle rollover crash in the area of 1951 VT Route 105 in the Town of Sheldon. The operator of the sole vehicle involved was identified as Jessica Bechard. Bechard showed signs of impairment and was ultimately arrested for Suspicion of DUI. Bechard was processed at the St. Albans Field Station and received a citation to appear in Franklin County Superior Court on February 20, 2024 at 0830 hours.
MUG SHOT: Yes
COURT ACTION: Yes
COURT: Franklin
COURT DATE/TIME: 02/20/2024 0830 hours
*Please note: court date and time are subject to change at the discretion of
the court. Please call the criminal court clerk to confirm arraignment time.
Trooper Seth Boudreau
Vermont State Police
St. Albans Field Station
140 Fisher Pond Rd.
St. Albans, VT 05478
802 760 0498