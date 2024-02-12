TBI Special Agents Investigating Officer-Involved Shooting in Jackson

At the request of 26th Judicial District Attorney General Jody Pickens, TBI special agents continue to investigate the circumstances that led to a fatal officer-involved shooting early Sunday morning involving officers with the Jackson Police Department.

Preliminary information indicates that at around 3:00 a.m. February 11th, Jackson police officers responded to a shots-fired call at a club in the area near Heritage Square. As they approached the door to the business, they heard additional gunshots, and saw multiple people running out of the building. Upon arrival, officers encountered a man at the entrance, later identified as Erick Raudales Aguilera (DOB 07/06/1996), who had a gun in his hand and was being pursued by a security guard. One of the officers fired at Aguilera, striking and killing him. No officers were injured during the incident. Three other individuals inside the club were found to have gunshot wounds and were transported to a local hospital to be treated for their injuries.

At this time, this investigation remains active and ongoing. TBI agents are working to independently determine the series of events leading to the shooting, including collecting evidence and conducting interviews. Throughout the process, investigative findings will be shared with the District Attorney General for his further review and consideration. The TBI acts solely as fact-finders in its cases and does not determine whether the actions of an officer were justified in these types of matters. That decision rests with the District Attorney General requesting TBI’s involvement.

The TBI does not identify the officers involved in these types of incidents and instead refers questions of that nature to the respective department to answer as it sees fit.

Any available updates on this investigation will be posted online at TBINewsroom.com.