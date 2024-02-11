Upgraded Formulas Brings the Exceptional Benefits of Stabilized Nano Minerals

It unveils a range of supplements that encourage people to live optimally.

Austin, Texas, Feb. 11, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Upgraded Formulas by Barton Scott has unveiled a wide range of supplements enhanced by stabilized nano minerals to help people live optimally.

Upgraded Formulas is the brainchild of chemical engineer and nutritionist Barton Scott, which aims to transform the landscape of health, nutrition, performance, and longevity. Barton Scott’s story & the becoming of Upgraded Formulas stems from his lifelong commitment to health through performance and nutrition, which began at an early age. Although he had chronic health challenges in his twenties, including brain fog due to an autoimmune condition, he managed to overcome them. The tragic loss of his mother further strengthened his resolve to continue his research exploring the area of nanoparticle technology.



Upgraded Formulas

Motivated by personal experiences, Barton combined his chemical engineering expertise with research as a nutritionist to launch Upgraded Formulas in 2016, which transformed health and wellness. One of the much-talked-about products from the brand uses the power of liquid magnesium, which is fully absorbed in the body without the need for digestion.

A recent double-blinded, placebo-controlled clinical trial confirmed the potency of the brand’s flagship product, Upgraded Magnesium, with 81% of participants seeing an overall improvement in their mood. Moreover, 71% improved their insomnia, 81% improved their sleep, and 84% reduced their daytime fatigue symptoms after only two weeks.

Its other product, Upgraded T (Testosterone), also showed several benefits for both men and women, including improved sperm and egg count, quality, and motility.

Upgraded Formulas also adopts the Test, Don’t Guess philosophy, providing at-home hair test mineral analysis kits that can be used from the comforts of one’s home and eliminate the need for painful blood draws. The test results reveal exactly what one’s body needs to optimize their health. They are fast and accurate and focus on key mineral status, heavy metal toxicity, and metabolism. People can also benefit from a consultation with certified healthcare professionals to interpret their hair analysis results.

The mental health hygiene products from Upgraded Formulas are known for their mineral optimization and potency as they are quickly absorbed into the body’s cells due to their particle size. This is the answer to many who ask, “Why liquid nano minerals?”

The use of these liquid nano minerals, coupled with proprietary stability mechanisms, ensures that the supplements are absorbed better than other pills, powders, and liquids.

Overall, these supplements and the whole approach of the brand are focused on supporting a healthy lifespan, smooth focus, deep sleep quality, anti-aging benefits, and rejuvenation.

To learn more about Upgraded Formulas and its supplements, one can visit https://www.upgradedformulas.com/.

