Rhythm and Rhymes Brings Poetry and Music to the Basement in Arcata

Rhythm and Rhymes Poetry and R&B Music Event

@ The Basement Arcata

Friday March 1st 8:30 PM

Join us for an amazing night of spoken word, live R&B and hip-hop music and then hit the dance floor with DJ Pressure!

Local Legend, the singing poet Zera Starchild will kick off the night with guitar and songs, leading into spoken word poetry by Rashad Hedgepeth, Dylan Collins, Lark and Verge. We will also be premiering the amazing voice of a new artist on the scene B.Writes, the beautiful neo-soul sound of Emani ETRNL fresh off her latest release “FLOATIN” and the incredible energy and realness of Kemistree!

Headlining Rhythm and Rhymes will be Oakland R&B artist Lehnen Raphael and award winning LA Poet and Hip-Hop artist Chris Siders!

Live-art created by Jullia Finklestein, the owner of The Epitome Gallery!

Sax and bass duo Hermit Crab as well as Lorenza and Bianamancai will provide the vocal and instrumental accompaniment throughout the night!

Lehnen Raphael

About Lehnen Raphael:

Lehnen Raphael is a genre-bending songsmith, combining elements of Indie R&B, Neo Soul, Hip Hop, Blues, and Jazz into his unique approach. His writing often comes from a place of longing: for growth, connection, and freedom. Through piercingly vulnerable lyrics and floating melodies, Lehnen weaves a canvas of sound to capture the tides of emotion.

Chris Siders

About Chris Siders:

Through the content of his work, award winning Los Angeles based Poet, Music Producer and Activist, Christopher Siders, encourages his audience members to think critically about social norms and how we subconsciously affect one another through our everyday behaviors. Within his own experiences as an activist, he is able to share his successes and failures, and guide future activists at any institution, to make positive decisions for the community to flourish and teach students to become a better ally for movements or areas of interest. From 2015-2017, he administered feminism workshops at Soledad Correctional Facility with Richie Reseda, who was featured on CNN’s “The Feminist on Cellblock Y” documentary. Siders also directed A Race Through Time play in Spring 2017. Between 2013-2017 he was a cast member for various productions such as Almost, Maine, and Check, Please. Siders professionally performed alongside poets such as Rudy Francisco, Shihan The Poet, Ebony Stewart, and have graced stages such as Dominican University, Beyond Baroque, and recently toured internationally in Europe. His most recent book “Culture Shock” was recently released through Boukra Press.