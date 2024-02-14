Chief Financial Officer (CFO) Wanted for Multi-Billion Dollar U.S. Airline Startup

Avatar’s Future Headquarters/Training Center Ours vs Theirs The iconic Avatar Airlines Boeing 747 aircraft jumbo jet

Wanted CFO To Take Charge Of All Financial Matters Of U.S. Major Airline Startup

With our innovative approach and disruptive business model, we are confident that we can revolutionize the airline industry and provide travelers with a unique and affordable flying experience” — Barry Michaels, CEO & Founder

DELRAY BEACH, FLORIDA, UNITED STATES, February 14, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Avatar Airlines, is a national airline in the startup phase looking for a Chief Financial Officer with the experience an know how to take charge of all financial matters of this soon the be national airline.

Avatar Airlines mission is to transform the way people travel by offering unparalleled service, affordability, and convenience. As Chief Financial Officer, you will lead a team of dedicated financial professionals with full responsibility for the company’s finances with expected yearly revenues to be in the multi-billion dollar range with an IPO planned for 3-5 years.

Working closely with the company’s CEO along with the CFO and CMO, will provide strategic guidance to support the company's growth and objectives. As part of the team the CFO will be instrumental in driving Avatar Airlines' performance and positioning the company as a leader in the industry. Avatar’s staff has already built one of the largest financial models in the industry which is used to authenticate Avatar’s overall business plan.

This position requires an investment of $250,000 as specified in the Promissory Note. Besides it being a good investment, it will demonstrate your commitment and belief in the future of Avatar Airlines while also authenticating the candidate as a leader. The additional funds will provide extra monies for the marketing of Avatar's $30,000,000 offering, as outlined in the Investment Offering. The successful candidate will receive a Note with an Executive Agreement providing a generous six-figure salary, an equity bonus, and all company benefits. This comprehensive package reflects Avatar’s commitment to attracting top talent and rewarding them for their contributions.

About Avatar Airlines:

Avatar Airlines is a national airline in its startup phase, aiming to revolutionize the airline industry by offering unparalleled service, affordability, and convenience. With plans for an IPO within 3-5 years, Avatar Airlines is poised to become a major player

A look into the future of Avatar