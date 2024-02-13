When Business Is Love by Jan Ryde, CEO of Hästens, is Amazon, Barnes & Noble, and C-Suite Network Bestseller

When Business Is Love is a book about what can happen when one approaches business and life with the single intention to give everyone involved the opportunity to experience their best life.

Audiobook narrated by Emmy and Golden Globe-Award winning actor Jon Hamm

This book is not only the story of a bed designed and made by love, but a company fueled and driven by love.” — Erwin Raphael McManus, Founder, McManus Mastermind and author of Mind Shift

NEW YORK, NY, USA, February 13, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Love is the current mindset…but not just romantic love and not for Valentine's Day. Jan Ryde, CEO of Hästens, has inspired millions with his book When Business Is Love: The Spirit of Hästens — At Work, At Play, and Everywhere in Your Life. The book has spent a month on the Amazon, Barnes & Noble, and C-Suite Network bestseller lists.

When Business Is Love examines more than twenty facets of Ryde’s leadership approach and Hästens’ methodology — from establishing a culture that values people, imagination, craftsmanship, and mastery, to living such vital traits as honesty, openness, forgiveness, integrity, humility, and encouragement.

Ryde's book has received rave reviews from readers, with many praising its refreshing perspective on business and leadership. When Business Is Love has been recognized by CEOs, HR leaders, and business school professors who have given the book glowing reviews.

"Ryde is a tremendously charismatic presence on the page, bursting with a cheerfulness that makes his anecdotes and precepts sound extremely winning." — Kirkus Reviews

"Leaders at all levels — in every workplace, not just the corporate world — will benefit from reading and internalizing the core messages throughout Jan Ryde’s When Business Is Love. Ultimately, we all benefit when we create a 'Working Together' leadership, management system, and its culture of love by design to create value for all the stakeholders and the greater good."

— Alan Mulally, former President and CEO of Boeing Commercial Airplanes, President of Boeing Information, Defense, and Space Systems, and President and CEO of the Ford Motor Company

"Every great company ends up being a reflection of the personal vision of a leader. Jan Ryde’s remarkable tale of self-development and his creation of a belief system that defines Hästens has transformed what was once a saddle maker into one of the world’s most unusual and respected companies. This book is well worth reading, if only for the simple pathways we can all attempt to follow."

— Cliff Einstein, Chair Emeritus, The Museum of Contemporary Art in Los Angeles

"Jan Ryde's book should be a required text for every Family Office or MBA program, illuminating the successful intergenerational path of one of Europe's most beloved companies and the values that serve as their compass."

— Gary R. Pickholz, Jerome A. Chazen Scholar, International Finance

Columbia Business School

When Business Is Love, published by Forefront Books and distributed by Simon & Schuster, is available in hardcover, eBook, and as an audiobook narrated by Emmy and Golden Globe Award-winning actor Jon Hamm.

When Business Is Love: The Spirit of Hästens — At Work, At Play, and Everywhere in Your Life is available at Amazon, Barnes & Noble, and wherever books are sold. For more information on When Business Is Love and Hästens beds, please visit www.hastens.com.

