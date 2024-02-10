Submit Release
To His Excellency Mr. Irakli Kobakhidze, Prime Minister of Georgia

AZERBAIJAN, February 10 - 10 February 2024, 19:07

Dear Mr. Prime Minister,

I sincerely congratulate you on the commencement of your tenure as the Prime Minister of Georgia.

We place special importance on the relations between Azerbaijan and Georgia, drawing strength from the will of our peoples historically bound to each other by ties of friendship and good neighborliness. We are pleased that our intergovernmental relations and cooperation, based on mutual trust and support, are dynamically and comprehensively developing, reaching today`s level and representing new content.

I am confident that the traditional Azerbaijani-Georgian friendship, mutually beneficial cooperation, and strategic partnership, built on a solid foundation, will continue to steadily develop and strengthen thanks to our joint efforts for the welfare of our countries and the prosperity of our region.

I wish you strong health, happiness, and success in your upcoming responsible activities for the well-being and prosperity of the friendly people of Georgia.

Sincerely,

 

Ilham Aliyev

President of the Republic of Azerbaijan

Baku, 10 February 2024

