From Gianni Infantino, President of the International Federation of Association Football (FIFA)

AZERBAIJAN, February 10 - 10 February 2024, 19:13

His Excellency Mr. Ilham Aliyev, President of the Republic of Azerbaijan

Your Excellency,

Dear President,

On behalf of the entire football community, please accept my warmest greetings and sincerest congratulations for your re-election as President of the Republic of Azerbaijan, reflecting your country’s confidence in your leadership.

Your commitment to the stability and economic development of Azerbaijan, your leadership skills, and your personal qualities have undoubtedly played a vital role in steering the country forward in recent years. As you embark on this renewed challenge at the helm of the Republic of Azerbaijan, I have no doubt that you will continue to make significant contributions to the stable growth and prosperity of your country.

I would also like to express my gratitude to you and your government for all your efforts to develop our sport and promote its values in your country. Your efforts underscore the important role that football plays in bridging cultural and social divides, making it a sport that transcends boundaries and embraces inclusivity.

Wishing you the best of luck, strength and every success for all the challenges that lie ahead in the accomplishment of this new mandate, I look forward, dear President, to seeing you again soon to congratulate you in person.

Yours sincerely,

 

Gianni Infantino

President of the International Federation of Association Football (FIFA)

