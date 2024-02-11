Submit Release
Westminster Barracks / Agg. Domestic Assault, DUI #4, Cruelty to a Child, DLS

VSP News Release-Incident

 

STATE OF VERMONT

DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY

VERMONT STATE POLICE

 

NEWS RELEASE

       

CASE#: 24B1001105/1108

RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Trooper Austin Soule                             

STATION: Westminster Barracks                     

CONTACT#: 802-722-4600

 

DATE/TIME: 02/10/2024 at 1741 hours

INCIDENT LOCATION: Pleasant Valley Road, Rockingham, VT

VIOLATION: Aggravated Domestic Assault, DUI #4, Cruelty to a Child, DLS

 

ACCUSED: Jesse P. Bacon                                            

AGE: 45

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Rockingham, VT

 

VICTIM: (The Vermont State Police does not release the names of victims of

sexual assault or domestic violence.)

AGE: 15

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Rockingham

 

SUMMARY OF INCIDENT:  On the above date and time, Vermont State Police dispatch received a call from a home on Pleasant Valley Road in Rockingham, VT (Windham County).  The caller reported there was an intoxicated individual at the residence who had assaulted another household member.  Troopers responded to investigate and subsequently took Jesse Bacon into custody for the above-stated charges.  He was processed at the Westminster State Police Barracks and was ordered to appear in court on Monday, 02/12/2024.  He was lodged at SSCF on $1,000 bail.

 

 

COURT ACTION: Yes

COURT DATE/TIME: 02/12/2024 at 12:30 pm            

COURT: Windham

LODGED - LOCATION: SSCF    

BAIL:$1,000

MUG SHOT: INCLUDED

 

 

 

Trooper Austin Soule

Westminster Barracks

1330 Westminster Heights Rd

Putney, VT, 05346

802-722-4600

Austin.Soule@vermont.gov

 

