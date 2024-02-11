Westminster Barracks / Agg. Domestic Assault, DUI #4, Cruelty to a Child, DLS
VSP News Release-Incident
STATE OF VERMONT
DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY
VERMONT STATE POLICE
NEWS RELEASE
CASE#: 24B1001105/1108
RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Trooper Austin Soule
STATION: Westminster Barracks
CONTACT#: 802-722-4600
DATE/TIME: 02/10/2024 at 1741 hours
INCIDENT LOCATION: Pleasant Valley Road, Rockingham, VT
VIOLATION: Aggravated Domestic Assault, DUI #4, Cruelty to a Child, DLS
ACCUSED: Jesse P. Bacon
AGE: 45
CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Rockingham, VT
VICTIM: (The Vermont State Police does not release the names of victims of
sexual assault or domestic violence.)
AGE: 15
CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Rockingham
SUMMARY OF INCIDENT: On the above date and time, Vermont State Police dispatch received a call from a home on Pleasant Valley Road in Rockingham, VT (Windham County). The caller reported there was an intoxicated individual at the residence who had assaulted another household member. Troopers responded to investigate and subsequently took Jesse Bacon into custody for the above-stated charges. He was processed at the Westminster State Police Barracks and was ordered to appear in court on Monday, 02/12/2024. He was lodged at SSCF on $1,000 bail.
COURT ACTION: Yes
COURT DATE/TIME: 02/12/2024 at 12:30 pm
COURT: Windham
LODGED - LOCATION: SSCF
BAIL:$1,000
MUG SHOT: INCLUDED
Trooper Austin Soule
Westminster Barracks
1330 Westminster Heights Rd
Putney, VT, 05346
802-722-4600