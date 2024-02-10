Take a Tour with Friends of the Arcata Marsh on February 17

This is a press release from Friends of the Arcata Marsh:

Friends of the Arcata Marsh (FOAM) is sponsoring a free tour of the Arcata Marsh & Wildlife Sanctuary on Saturday, February 17. Meet leader Renshin Bunce at 2 p.m. in the lobby of the Interpretive Center on South G Street for a 90-minute, rain-or-shine walk focusing on Marsh wastewater treatment and/or ecology. For more information, call (707) 826-2359.