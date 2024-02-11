When a company announces a recall, market withdrawal, or safety alert, the FDA posts the company's announcement as a public service. FDA does not endorse either the product or the company.

Summary

Company Announcement Date: February 10, 2024 FDA Publish Date: February 10, 2024 Product Type: Food & Beverages Reason for Announcement: Recall Reason Description Potential Listeria monocytogenes contamination. Company Name: The Perfect Bite Co. Brand Name: Brand Name(s) Product Description: Product Description Mexican Style Street Corn Bites

Company Announcement

The Perfect Bite Co. of 747 W. Wilson Ave, Glendale, CA, is voluntarily recalling its MEXICAN STYLE STREET CORN BITE, which contains Cotija Cheese, due to the possible presence of Listeria Monocytogenes, an organism which can cause serious and sometimes fatal infections in young children, frail or elderly people, and others with weakened immune systems. Although healthy individuals may suffer only short-term symptoms such as high fever, severe headache, stiffness, nausea, abdominal pain and diarrhea, Listeria infection can cause miscarriages and stillbirths among pregnant women. The Cotija Cheese used in this product was manufactured by Rizo-Lopez Foods, Inc. On February 5, 2024, Rizo-Lopez initiated a recall on all lots of Cotija Cheese.

The voluntarily recalled MEXICAN STYLE STREET CORN BITES were distributed in Costco warehouses in California and Hawaii.

The product comes in a sealed tray in a box marked with Lot #: 223231 and Best By: 02/21/2025. Best By and Lot code can be found printed on the right-hand side panel of the box, depicted below.

No illnesses have been reported to date for these products.

There has been no further production of this product.

Consumers who have purchased the MEXICAN STYLE STREET CORN BITES with lot code 223231 are urged not to consume the product and to return them to the place of purchase for a full refund. Consumers with questions may contact the company with questions or concerns at 818-507-1527 Monday to Friday from 8:00 AM to 5:00 PM PST.

