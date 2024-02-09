Fish and Game continues to receive multiple reports of two sub-adult mountain lions frequenting Ketchum neighborhoods

Pet safety

Mountain lions are opportunistic predators, meaning they don’t know when their next meal will happen, and will often attempt to take prey when it presents itself. A lion may perceive a pet as prey. To keep pets safe, owners are strongly encouraged to follow these safety tips:

- Keep your pets on a leash.

- Watch the pets’ behavior, since they may sense the lion before you can see them.

- Do not feed your pet outside or leave their food dishes outside. The mountain lion will not typically be attracted by pet food, but the food could attract other wildlife that could be looked at as prey by a lion.

- Before letting your pet outside, turn on the lights, make noise and look to ensure the yard is clear of wildlife. Do not assume that a privacy fence will exclude a mountain lion from your yard.

- Accompany your pet outside if possible.

Homeowner safety

Homeowners can do several things to make it less likely that a mountain lion would pass through or live near their homes and neighborhoods. These include:

- When leaving your house, be aware of your surroundings. Look and listen for signs of wildlife near your house.

- Do not feed wildlife! Elk and deer are the preferred prey for mountain lions. Un-naturally feeding elk and deer can attract predators to the feed site.

- Strongly encourage your neighbors not to feed elk and deer. To effectively keep predators out of neighborhoods everyone must do their part.

- Do not leave your household garbage outside and unsecure. As with pet food, the garbage will not typically attract a mountain lion, but it might attract other wildlife that would be considered prey by a lion.

- Ensure that a lion cannot get under your patio or deck. These spaces can be a perfect location for a daybed.

- Place covers over window-wells which can also be a place for a lion to use as a daybed.

- Install motion-sensor lights which may discourage wildlife from staying in your yard. Lights can be directed to minimize impact on your neighbors.

Reporting mountain lion sightings and encounters

Wood River Valley residents and visitors should immediately report any encounter that results in an attack by calling 9-1-1.

Mountain lion sightings and observations should be reported to the Fish and Game, Magic Valley Regional Office at (208) 324-4359.