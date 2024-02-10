Best Selling Author & Executive Producer Of The Series 'Dead Encounter' Releases Episode "Reflection Of A Missing Boy"

Submit Release
"Reflection Of A Missing Boy" leaves readers hanging on the precipice of anticipation”
— JT Wulf
NEW YORK, NEW YORK, UNITED STATES, February 10, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Distinguished storyteller and best-selling author JT Wulf has taken the narrative world by storm once again with his latest short story portrait in the Web Series ' Dead Encounter ' . In the episode "Reflection Of A Missing Boy" leaves readers hanging on the precipice of anticipation, Wulf enthralls readers from the very beginning as he introduces character Nancy Settler—a vibrant protagonist portrayed by sensational Guest Star Amariah Dionne. "This tale commences in January 2023 when the obliging young woman finds herself reluctantly accepting an unexpected babysitting gig for her neighbor's ten-year-old son," explains JT Wulf.

"Intrigue builds further when Nancy receives an anonymous text message purporting to be from the child's mother. With trepidation mingling with curiosity, she cautiously steps into their home after several unanswered knocks," Wulf explains.

Wulf continues, "As if guided by unseen hands, her eyes involuntarily fixate upon a striking mirror hanging at one end of a dimly lit corridor—their reflective surface reflecting secrets long hidden beneath fragile layers of time. Within this microcosm, reality unravels—where forbidden whispers intermix with veiled enchantment."

JT Wulf explains that in each episode, the short story's main character is interviewed as if a real person in a fictional podcast hosted by JT Wulf. Each episode is based on a short story written for each episode.

About 'Dead Encounter'

"Dead Encounter," is a fictional podcast series. This episode is based on the Short Story " Reflection Of A Missing Boy " written by Host JT WULF who is a real horror author who interviews fictional witnesses and victims who have had encounters with the afterlife. 'Dead Encounter' is written and Executive Produced by JT Wulf. Contributing writer is Mortaza Tokhy.

Website: https://www.deadencounter.com/

Reflection Of A Missing Boy

