【Dragon soars for a bright new year】Golden Dragon Parade welcomes the Year of the Dragon with auspicious wishes on 1st Day of Chinese New Year

MACAU, February 10 - 【MGTO】Greetings from Macao Government Tourism Office for the Year of Dragon 2024

【MGTO】Preparations are underway for “Celebrations of the 25th Anniversary of the Establishment of the Macao SAR – Parade for Celebration of the Year of the Dragon 2024”

Macao Government Tourism Office (MGTO) jointly organizes the community roadshow namely “2024 Chinese New Year Activities” at the Ruins of St. Paul’s and Senado Square today (10 February), the 1st day of Chinese New Year, taking the lead to create joyful festive memories for residents and visitors.

MGTO Director Maria Helena de Senna Fernandes, President of Administration Committee on Municipal Affairs of Municipal Affairs Bureau, José Tavares, President of Cultural Affairs Bureau, Leong Wai Man, MGTO Deputy Directors Cheng Wai Tong and Ricky Hoi, together with members of Tourism Development Committee and other guests, extended New Year wishes and officiated the eye-dotting ceremony for the golden dragon and dancing lions in the community roadshow at the Ruins of St. Paul’s this morning on the 1st day of Chinese New Year.

The “2024 Chinese New Year Activities” is listed by the Ministry of Culture and Tourism as part of the “Happy Chinese New Year” celebrations this year. A 238-meter-long golden dragon and 18 dancing lions joined the God of Fortune, the three Gods of Happiness, Prosperity and Longevity, Entourage Boy and Girl, the Chinese Zodiac Mascot of the Dragon and Macao Tourism Mascot MAK MAK to greet and distribute golden ingots to residents and visitors. Led by the procession, the guests proceeded to light firecrackers at Senado Square and mark the beginning of the New Year, as curtains were lifted upon the two-day community roadshow.

Golden Dragon Parade manifests vigor

The procession of the Golden Dragon Parade then marched through Calçada do Tronco Velho, St. Augustine’s Square, Rua Central, Travessa do Paiva, Macao SAR Government Headquarters, Travessa do Padre Narciso, St. Lawrence’s Church, Lilau Square, Rua da Barra, A-Ma Temple, Avenida Panorâmica do Lago Sai Van, the roundabout at Sai Van Lake until they reached Sai Van Lake Square. The golden dragon demonstrated vigorous move, greeting residents and visitors along the way and conveying best wishes.

Enliven communities with festivities

To imbue communities with festive happiness, the “2024 Chinese New Year Activities” takes place in different communities on Macao Peninsula and the Islands at different time intervals on the 1st and 2nd days of Chinese New Year. Different art troupes from near and far are invited to present wonderful performances in celebration of Chinese New Year.

The spectacular community roadshow is held today (10 February) at Anim'Arte NAM VAN, Macao Grand Prix Museum and Macau Fisherman’s Wharf in Nam Van District and NAPE; Waterfront Duet Leisure Area, Qingmao Port, Rua do Perola Oriental Leisure Area and Areia Preta Urban Park in the northern district.

The community roadshow will go on tomorrow (11 February, the 2nd day of Chinese New Year) at the Ruins of St. Paul’s, Hong Kung Temple, the vicinity of Rua de Cinco de Outubro and Rua dos Ervanários, Macau Fisherman’s Wharf, Barra Square and Rotunda de Carlos da Maia; Taipa Houses and Largo Eduardo Marques on the Islands; Iao Hong Market Garden, Lotus Square at Bairro da Ilha Verde, Leisure Area in Rua do General Ivens Ferraz in the northern district. Residents and visitors are welcome to enjoy the community roadshow for a memorable holiday.

Floats and Fireworks are ready to take center stage

Following the community roadshow on the 1st and 2nd days of Chinese New Year, more spectacular festivities will come up for a vibrant scene of “tourism +”. The “Celebrations of the 25th Anniversary of the Establishment of the Macao SAR – Parade for Celebration of the Year of the Dragon 2024” will dazzle the central and northern districts on the 3rd and 8th days of Chinese New Year (12 and 17 February) respectively. Each lasting for 15 minutes, three sessions of Chinese New Year Fireworks Displays will dazzle the skyline above the sea overlooked by Macau Tower under the themes of “Dragon”, “Renri” and “Lantern Festival” celebrations respectively. The three sessions are scheduled at 9:45 p.m. on the 3rd day of Chinese New Year (12 February), at 9 p.m. on the 7th day of Chinese New Year (16 February, “Renri”) and on Lantern Festival (24 February) to convey best wishes.

For the “2024 Chinese New Year Activities”, please refer to https://content.macaotourism.gov.mo/uploads/mgto_events_festivals/2024_CNY_activities_tc.pdf to learn more about the program of the community roadshow in detail. Please visit MGTO’s destination promotion website: https://www.macaotourism.gov.mo or follow MGTO on WeChat (ID: MGTOweixin) for more information about Chinese New Year festivities organized by MGTO.