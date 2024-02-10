From Taha Ayhan, President of the Islamic Cooperation Youth Forum

AZERBAIJAN, February 10 - His Excellency Mr. Ilham Aliyev, President of the Republic of Azerbaijan

Honorable President,

On behalf of the Islamic Cooperation Youth Forum (ICYF), we have the distinct honor and privilege to extend our heartfelt congratulations to Your Excellency’s well-deserved re-election as the President of the Republic of Azerbaijan.

Your Excellency's unwavering commitment to enhancing the development and unity of the youth of the OIC countries is evident in Your gracious and pivotal support, notably demonstrated through hosting the Founding General Assembly of the Islamic Cooperation Youth Forum (ICYF) in Baku in 2004, including hosting the Eurasian Regional Center of the ICYF in Baku which serves as exemplary models for leaders in our region and fostering the institutionalization and growth of the ICYF as an esteemed international institution affiliated with the Organization of Islamic Cooperation (OIC). As ICYF, we stand united in our pride for Your Excellency's confidence, support, and leadership and endeavor to emulate the level of dedication inspired by Your Excellency.

It is with profound admiration that we acknowledge the historic significance of Shusha being selected unanimously by our esteemed Executive Board as the OIC Youth Capital for the year 2024. This momentous achievement stands as an affirmation of the visionary and exemplary leadership demonstrated by Your Excellency, as well as the resolute determination of the victorious Azerbaijani army in realizing cherished dreams. The liberation of Shusha under Your leadership and guidance symbolizes a triumph of courage, resilience, and unwavering dedication to the principles of peace, unity, and progress. Your far-sighted policy has been instrumental in navigating the complexities of ensuring Azerbaijan’s territorial integrity. The achievements realized in 2023 underscore the unwavering commitment and strategic vision of Your Excellency’s leadership, which have contributed immensely to fostering stability and prosperity within the region.

We wish to extend our sincere appreciation to Your Excellency for diligently ensuring that the population of the Garabagh region, particularly the city of Khankendi, were afforded the opportunity to exercise their fundamental right to participate in free and fair electoral processes, a privilege they have experienced first within the span of 33 years. Your commitment to upholding democratic principles and promoting civic engagement serves as an inspiration to youth across the globe.

As we embark on the journey towards a brighter and more prosperous future for our youth, we remain firm in our determination to deepen cooperation and strengthen the bonds of friendship among our Member States. Your leadership and immutable commitment to advancing the welfare and aspirations of young people continue to inspire and motivate us in our shared pursuit of peace, prosperity, and sustainable development.

At this juncture, we extend our sincere best wishes for Your Excellency’s noble endeavors in promoting OIC solidarity and fostering the development of the people of Azerbaijan. May Your Excellency and Your Esteemed family enjoy good health, success, and prosperity.

Please accept, Honorable President, assurances of our highest consideration and enduring best regards.

Taha Ayhan

President of the Islamic Cooperation Youth Forum