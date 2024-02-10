When a company announces a recall, market withdrawal, or safety alert, the FDA posts the company's announcement as a public service. FDA does not endorse either the product or the company.

Summary

Company Announcement Date: February 09, 2024 FDA Publish Date: February 10, 2024 Product Type: Food & Beverages Reason for Announcement: Recall Reason Description Potential Listeria monocytogenes contamination. Company Name: Stater Bros. Markets Brand Name: Brand Name(s) Product Description: Product Description

Company Announcement

San Bernardino, California — Feb. 9, 2024 — Stater Bros. Markets is voluntarily recalling 768 units of CHICKEN STREET TACO KIT with All Sell Thru dates up to and including Feb. 10, 2024, supplied by Fresh Creative Foods due to possible Listeria monocytogenes contamination. Listeria monocytogenes is an organism that can cause serious and sometimes fatal infections in young children, frail or elderly people and others with weakened immune systems. Although healthy individuals may suffer only short-term symptoms such as high fever, severe headache, stiffness, nausea, abdominal pain and diarrhea, Listeria infection can cause miscarriages and stillbirths among pregnant women.

The Chicken Street Taco kit contains a recalled cheese ingredient in the crema cup supplied by Rizo-López Foods, Inc., of Modesto, California. The Chicken Street Taco Kits were available for purchase at all Stater Bros. Markets in California.

Product Recall Details:

Product Name UPC Size Sell Thru Dates CHICKEN STREET TACOS 0102864343013992 20 oz All Sell Thru dates up to and

including Feb. 10, 2024

The FDA and CDC, in collaboration with state and local partners, are investigating illnesses in a multi-year, multistate outbreak of Listeria monocytogenes infections linked to queso fresco and cotija cheeses manufactured by Rizo-Lopez Foods. Rizo-López Foods’ recall announcement can be found here.

Consumers who have purchased these items are urged not to consume these products and to dispose of them or return the items to their local store for a full refund.

Anyone concerned about an injury or illness should contact a healthcare provider. The FDA recommends in these cases that anyone who purchased or received any recalled products to use extra vigilance in cleaning and sanitizing any surfaces and containers that may have come in contact with these products to reduce the risk of cross-contamination. Listeria monocytogenes can survive in refrigerated temperatures and can easily spread to other foods and surfaces.

No illnesses have been reported to date in connection with this product.

Consumers with questions should contact Stater Bros. Customer Service at 909-733-5000 Monday through Friday 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. PST.

This recall is being made with the knowledge of the U.S. Food and Drug Administration.

FDA Outbreak Investigation