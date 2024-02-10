Bridge repairs postponed for US 340 bridge near Harpers Ferry

Page Content

The Maryland Department of Transportation (MDOT) has postponed until Wednesday, February 14, 2024, repair work on the US 340 bridge that crosses The Potomac River between Maryland and Virginia.



MDOT had planned to close one lane of the two-lane structure beginning Monday, February 12, 2024.



One lane of the bridge will be closed from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Wednesday, February 14, 2024; Thursday, February 15, 2024; Monday, February 19, 2024; and Tuesday, February 20, 2024.



The bridge is located on US 340 about a mile east of Harpers Ferry. The lane closure may affect West Virginia drivers traveling in the area.



One lane will remain open, with flaggers controlling traffic flow.​

