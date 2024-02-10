Bridge repairs scheduled for US 340 bridge near Harpers Ferry
The Maryland Department of Transportation (MDOT) will be closing one lane of the US 340 Bridge, which carries US 340 across the Potomac River between Maryland and Virginia, from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. daily from Monday, February 12, 2024, through Friday, February 16, 2024, for bridge repairs.
The bridge is located on US 340 about a mile east of Harpers Ferry. The lane closure may affect West Virginia drivers traveling in the area.
One lane of the two-lane bridge will remain open, with flaggers controlling traffic flow.