NSF director joins heads of multiple government agencies in signing consortium agreement at ceremony hosted by the White House

Today, the U.S. National Science Foundation Director Sethuraman Panchanathan gathered with leaders from the White House; the departments of Commerce, Defense and Energy; and the chief executive officer of the National Center for the Advancement of Semiconductor Technology (Natcast) at the White House to announce over $5 billion in investment in the "CHIPS and Science Act of 2022" research and development programs, including the National Semiconductor Technology Center (NSTC). The funding announcement included hundreds of millions of dollars of investment in the semiconductor workforce; along with specific funding announcements in other areas.

This announcement is a reflection of President Joe Biden’s commitment to American innovation and research and development. Secretary of Commerce Gina Raimonda, Secretary of Energy Jennifer Granholm, Deputy Secretary of Defense Kathleen Hicks, and Natcast CEO Deirdre Hanford at the White House to sign the agreement to formally establish the NSTC, the centerpiece of the CHIPS for America’s $11 billion R&D program. The Director of the Office of Science and Technology Policy Arati Prabhakar delivered the opening remarks at the ceremony, which was also livestreamed, followed by brief remarks from each of the principals, including Panchanathan.

"The NSTC is essential to how we speed cutting-edge research and development, strengthen the semiconductor workforce and ensure that our semiconductor industry can continue to support American innovation, national security, competitiveness, and economic growth," said Panchanathan. "NSF looks forward to leveraging our respective investments and joining forces with the Department of Commerce and other federal agencies, as well as Natcast, to deliver on the shared vision for the NSTC. By working together, we will accelerate progress and ensure the nation remains at the forefront of semiconductor technology on a global stage."

Following the announcements and consortium agreement signing, leaders from across the semiconductor community participated in roundtables centered on the R&D opportunities and need for industry participation, along with how CHIPS for America will help increase access to talent for employers and access to opportunity for Americans who want to work in the semiconductor industry. Panchanathan led the workforce development discussion with Prabhakar and Under Secretary of Commerce for Standards and Technology and National Institute of Standards and Technology Director Laurie E. Locascio, along with senior government leaders from the White House; departments of Commerce, Defense, Energy, Labor and Education; and the

Their discussions illuminated the importance of enhancing diversity across U.S. STEM workforce, boosting domestic manufacturing capabilities, and accelerating the development of emerging technologies to grow the industries of the future, like artificial intelligence and biotechnology.