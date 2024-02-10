St. Johnsbury Barracks / Possession of Stolen Property, Warrant
VSP News Release-Incident
STATE OF VERMONT
DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY
VERMONT STATE POLICE
NEWS RELEASE
CASE#: 24A4001041
RANK/TROOPER NAME: Trooper Connery
STATION: St. Johnsbury
CONTACT#: 802-748-3111
DATE/TIME: 2/9/24 1758
INCIDENT LOCATION: South Main Street, Bradford, VT
VIOLATION: Possession of Stolen Property, Warrant
ACCUSED: Zachary Webster
AGE: 34
CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Bradford, VT
SUMMARY OF INCIDENT:
On the above date and time, the Vermont State Police St. Johnsbury Barracks was contacted by Lebanon PD to assist in locating a stolen trailer. Troopers found the trailer at Webster’s residence and confirmed it was the same one reported stolen from NH. Further investigation revealed that Webster also had a warrant for a previous Burglary charge out of Windsor County, VT. Webster was cited for the stolen property, and transported to Northeast Regional Correctional Facility for his outstanding warrant.
COURT ACTION: Yes
COURT DATE/TIME: 4/3/2024
COURT: Orange
LODGED - LOCATION: NERCF
BAIL: $5,000 (on warrant)
MUG SHOT: NOT AVAILABLE
*Please note: court date and time are subject to change at the discretion of
the court. Please call the criminal court clerk to confirm arraignment time.