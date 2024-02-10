Submit Release
St. Johnsbury Barracks / Possession of Stolen Property, Warrant

 

 

 

 

VSP News Release-Incident

 

STATE OF VERMONT

DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY

VERMONT STATE POLICE

 

NEWS RELEASE

       

CASE#: 24A4001041

RANK/TROOPER NAME:    Trooper Connery                          

STATION:        St. Johnsbury             

CONTACT#: 802-748-3111

 

DATE/TIME: 2/9/24 1758

INCIDENT LOCATION: South Main Street, Bradford, VT

VIOLATION: Possession of Stolen Property, Warrant

 

ACCUSED:                           Zachary Webster                    

AGE: 34

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Bradford, VT

 

 

SUMMARY OF INCIDENT:

              On the above date and time, the Vermont State Police St. Johnsbury Barracks was contacted by Lebanon PD to assist in locating a stolen trailer.  Troopers found the trailer at Webster’s residence and confirmed it was the same one reported stolen from NH. Further investigation revealed that Webster also had a warrant for a previous Burglary charge out of Windsor County, VT. Webster was cited for the stolen property, and transported to Northeast Regional Correctional Facility for his outstanding warrant.

 

 

COURT ACTION: Yes

COURT DATE/TIME:   4/3/2024         

COURT: Orange

LODGED - LOCATION:     NERCF

BAIL: $5,000 (on warrant)

MUG SHOT: NOT AVAILABLE

 

 

 

 

*Please note:  court date and time are subject to change at the discretion of

the court. Please call the criminal court clerk to confirm arraignment time.

 

 

