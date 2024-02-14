Pablo Alborán prepares to light up the YouTube Theater stage in Los Angeles on February 24

Pablo Alborán, considered an Angelino at heart, adopted a dog who shares his number one hit, named Terral.

Pablo Alborán Tour 2024 La Cu4rta Hoja. Pablo will give to his fans from Los Angeles and which ones they engage in a social media dynamic an autographed acoustic guitar.

One of the greatest concerts of this year is Pablo Alborán “La Cu4rta Hoja” produced by Emporio group

This Tour started from May 2023 from Spain all the way into the United States and Latin America, without a doubt a successful tour with a number of places that have brought Pablo closer to the audience in many places, and California won't be the exception.