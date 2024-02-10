When a company announces a recall, market withdrawal, or safety alert, the FDA posts the company's announcement as a public service. FDA does not endorse either the product or the company.

Summary

Company Announcement Date: February 09, 2024 FDA Publish Date: February 09, 2024 Product Type: Food & Beverages

Foodborne Illness Reason for Announcement: Recall Reason Description Potential Listeria monocytogenes contamination Company Name: Fresh and Ready Foods Brand Name: Brand Name(s) Fresh and Ready, Sprig and Sprout, Jack and Olive Product Description: Product Description

Company Announcement

San Fernando, Calif. (February 9, 2024) - Fresh & Ready Foods is voluntarily recalling four torta sandwiches that contain cotija cheese which were sold in Arizona, California, Nevada, and Utah. This voluntary recall is being initiated as a result of the Rizo-López Foods, Inc. recall of cotija cheese due to possible contamination with Listeria monocytogenes and associated with an outbreak the FDA is currently investigating.

Listeria monocytogenes is an organism that can cause serious and sometimes fatal infections in young children, frail or elderly people, and others with weakened immune systems. Although healthy individuals may suffer only short-term symptoms such as high fever, severe headache, stiffness, nausea, abdominal pain and diarrhea, a Listeria monocytogenes infection can cause miscarriages and stillbirths among pregnant women.

Fresh & Ready Foods used this cheese to make the sandwiches listed below.

The recalled products were distributed between 01/21/2024 and 02/06/2024 and sold exclusively in locations in Arizona, California, Nevada, and Utah.

To date, no illnesses have been reported related to these specific products.

PRODUCT SIZE UPC NUMBER CONTAINER USE BY

DATES WHERE USE

BY DATE CAN

BE FOUND Fresh & Ready Ham Torta

Sandwich 9 oz 8290690707 Plastic Container 02/03/2024

to

02/22/2024 Bottom left of front label Fresh & Ready Chicken

Torta Sandwich 9 oz 8290690706 Plastic Container 02/03/2024

to

02/22/2024 Bottom left of front label Sprig & Sprout Ham Torta

Sandwich on Telera Roll 9 oz 8290690720 Plastic Container 01/27/2024

to

02/15/2024 Above UPC code on

back label Jack & Olive Ham Torta

Sandwich on Telera Roll 9 oz 8290690725 Plastic Container 01/27/2024

to

02/15/2024 Above UPC code on

back label

Fresh & Ready Foods takes product safety very seriously. Consumers who have purchased these products are urged to discard any remaining product immediately. Consumers may contact Fresh & Ready Foods at RecallConcern@HotLineGlobal.com or by calling 1-855-424-8390 Monday through Friday 8:00am – 6:00 pm EST for any questions related to this recall or to request a full refund.

Product labels are posted below for identification of products.

FDA Outbreak Investigation