Product Type:
Food & Beverages
Foodborne Illness
Potential Listeria monocytogenes contamination

Company Name:
Fresh and Ready Foods
Fresh and Ready, Sprig and Sprout, Jack and Olive

Product Description:

Company Announcement

San Fernando, Calif. (February 9, 2024) - Fresh & Ready Foods is voluntarily recalling four torta sandwiches that contain cotija cheese which were sold in Arizona, California, Nevada, and Utah. This voluntary recall is being initiated as a result of the Rizo-López Foods, Inc. recall of cotija cheese due to possible contamination with Listeria monocytogenes and associated with an outbreak the FDA is currently investigating.

Listeria monocytogenes is an organism that can cause serious and sometimes fatal infections in young children, frail or elderly people, and others with weakened immune systems. Although healthy individuals may suffer only short-term symptoms such as high fever, severe headache, stiffness, nausea, abdominal pain and diarrhea, a Listeria monocytogenes infection can cause miscarriages and stillbirths among pregnant women.

Fresh & Ready Foods used this cheese to make the sandwiches listed below.

The recalled products were distributed between 01/21/2024 and 02/06/2024 and sold exclusively in locations in Arizona, California, Nevada, and Utah.

To date, no illnesses have been reported related to these specific products.

PRODUCT

SIZE

UPC NUMBER

CONTAINER

USE BY
DATES

WHERE USE
BY DATE CAN
BE FOUND

Fresh & Ready Ham Torta
Sandwich		 9 oz 8290690707 Plastic Container 02/03/2024
to
02/22/2024		 Bottom left of front label
Fresh & Ready Chicken
Torta Sandwich		 9 oz 8290690706 Plastic Container 02/03/2024
to
02/22/2024		 Bottom left of front label
Sprig & Sprout Ham Torta
Sandwich on Telera Roll		 9 oz 8290690720 Plastic Container 01/27/2024
to
02/15/2024		 Above UPC code on
back label
Jack & Olive Ham Torta
Sandwich on Telera Roll		 9 oz 8290690725 Plastic Container 01/27/2024
to
02/15/2024		 Above UPC code on
back label

Fresh & Ready Foods takes product safety very seriously. Consumers who have purchased these products are urged to discard any remaining product immediately. Consumers may contact Fresh & Ready Foods at RecallConcern@HotLineGlobal.com or by calling 1-855-424-8390 Monday through Friday 8:00am – 6:00 pm EST for any questions related to this recall or to request a full refund.

Product labels are posted below for identification of products.

FDA Outbreak Investigation

 