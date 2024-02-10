COMPANY ANNOUNCEMENT
Summary
- Company Announcement Date:
-
- FDA Publish Date:
-
- Product Type:
- Food & Beverages
Foodborne Illness
- Reason for Announcement:
-
Recall Reason Description
Potential Listeria monocytogenes contamination
- Company Name:
- Fresh and Ready Foods
- Brand Name:
-
Brand Name(s)
Fresh and Ready, Sprig and Sprout, Jack and Olive
- Product Description:
-
Product Description
Company Announcement
San Fernando, Calif. (February 9, 2024) - Fresh & Ready Foods is voluntarily recalling four torta sandwiches that contain cotija cheese which were sold in Arizona, California, Nevada, and Utah. This voluntary recall is being initiated as a result of the Rizo-López Foods, Inc. recall of cotija cheese due to possible contamination with Listeria monocytogenes and associated with an outbreak the FDA is currently investigating.
Listeria monocytogenes is an organism that can cause serious and sometimes fatal infections in young children, frail or elderly people, and others with weakened immune systems. Although healthy individuals may suffer only short-term symptoms such as high fever, severe headache, stiffness, nausea, abdominal pain and diarrhea, a Listeria monocytogenes infection can cause miscarriages and stillbirths among pregnant women.
Fresh & Ready Foods used this cheese to make the sandwiches listed below.
The recalled products were distributed between 01/21/2024 and 02/06/2024 and sold exclusively in locations in Arizona, California, Nevada, and Utah.
To date, no illnesses have been reported related to these specific products.
|
PRODUCT
|
SIZE
|
UPC NUMBER
|
CONTAINER
|
USE BY
|
WHERE USE
|Fresh & Ready Ham Torta
Sandwich
|9 oz
|8290690707
|Plastic Container
|02/03/2024
to
02/22/2024
|Bottom left of front label
|Fresh & Ready Chicken
Torta Sandwich
|9 oz
|8290690706
|Plastic Container
|02/03/2024
to
02/22/2024
|Bottom left of front label
|Sprig & Sprout Ham Torta
Sandwich on Telera Roll
|9 oz
|8290690720
|Plastic Container
|01/27/2024
to
02/15/2024
|Above UPC code on
back label
|Jack & Olive Ham Torta
Sandwich on Telera Roll
|9 oz
|8290690725
|Plastic Container
|01/27/2024
to
02/15/2024
|Above UPC code on
back label
Fresh & Ready Foods takes product safety very seriously. Consumers who have purchased these products are urged to discard any remaining product immediately. Consumers may contact Fresh & Ready Foods at RecallConcern@HotLineGlobal.com or by calling 1-855-424-8390 Monday through Friday 8:00am – 6:00 pm EST for any questions related to this recall or to request a full refund.
Product labels are posted below for identification of products.