When a company announces a recall, market withdrawal, or safety alert, the FDA posts the company's announcement as a public service. FDA does not endorse either the product or the company.

Summary

Company Announcement Date: February 09, 2024 FDA Publish Date: February 09, 2024 Product Type: Food & Beverages

Foodborne Illness Reason for Announcement: Recall Reason Description Potential Listeria monocytogenes contamination Company Name: Braga Fresh Brand Name: Product Description: Product Description Bacon Ranch Crunch Chopped Salad Kit

Company Announcement

Soledad, Calif., – February 9, 2024 – Braga Fresh is voluntarily recalling a limited quantity of Marketside Bacon Ranch Crunch Chopped Salad Kits containing recalled cheese that contains Listeria monocytogenes, an organism which can cause serious and sometimes fatal infections in young children, frail or elderly people and others with weakened immune systems. Although healthy individuals may suffer only short-term symptoms such as high fever, severe headache, stiffness, nausea, abdominal pain and diarrhea, Listeria infection can cause miscarriages and stillbirths among pregnant women.

The product is being recalled due to a sourced cheese ingredient having possible cross-contamination with recalled Cotija Cheese by Rizo Lopez Foods, Inc. with an active recall and outbreak investigation.

The recalled product, Marketside Bacon Ranch Crunch Chopped Salad Kits were distributed to a limited number of Walmart stores in California and Nevada and can be identified with listed details below. All affected products have been removed from store shelves and inventory.

No other salad kit brands produced by Braga Fresh containing cheese are included in this recall.

No illnesses have been reported to date associated with this recall.

Consumers who have this product in their possession should discard it. The affected products can be identified by the following information:

Recalled Salad Kits February 9, 2024

Brand Product Product UPC Code Best if Used

By Dates Braga Fresh

Lot Code Store Sold

To US States

Distributed To Marketside 12.76oz

Bacon Ranch

Crunch

Chopped

Salad Kit 6 8113130544 0 Jan 20 2024

through

Feb 19 2024 Starting with

“BFFS” Walmart California

Nevada

Consumers: What Should You Do?

To locate the Best if Used by date: Find on top, right corner of plastic bag.

If you still have the product listed above with the Best if Used By date of FEB 19, 2024, or earlier dates, discard it.

Have more questions or concerns?

Media Contact: WeCare@BragaFresh.com

FDA Outbreak Investigation