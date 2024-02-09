Be MVP of the Super Bowl Party with CPG (No Hail Mary Required)

Two teams will leave it all on the field for football’s greatest night on Sunday. And for the makers of America’s household brands, it’s the equivalent of our Super Bowl, too. According to the annual Super Bowl Snack Index from Frito-Lay, 51% of Super Bowl party hosts start preparing for the big game at least a week ahead of time.

And hosting for the big game means making sure all the essential players are ready for action: from stocking the pantry with crowd-pleasing snacks to having the household and personal care products on standby to make sure everything is cleaned up before Monday morning while staving off any postgame aches and pains.

The consumer products industry supports 20 million good-paying American jobs that are making and moving the products consumers count on every day. While the big game may not be “every day,” consumers can count on us to provide the products they know, like and trust for these special moments, or just a Tuesday dinner.

Many Americans are as serious about their Super Bowl spread as their fantasy football lineups: they know exactly what they want to eat, during which quarter and which dip, salty-sweet balance and beverage is going to get them through to the Lombardi trophy presentation. It’s not just conjecture, either: according to the Snack Index, three out of five guests base their RSVP off the promise of which party will have the best food.

And with industry-led programs like Facts Up Front and SmartLabel, consumers don’t have to call an audible to make informed decisions about their gameday selections, which might look different than that Tuesday dinner. Both Facts Up Front and SmartLabel champion consumer awareness of the information they’re increasingly seeking, like nutrition content, recommended nutrients and more. Over the summer, SmartLabel teamed up with The Recycling Partnership on RecycleCheck, which puts local recycling rules at consumers’ fingertips with the scan of a QR code.

Just like the most dedicated fans’ commitment to their teams, we are committed to transparency, choice and availability at the grocery store. And because we know no two grocery lists are the same, the industry is always innovating to meet evolving consumer needs, aided by essential steps like food and beverage processing, which ensures access to affordable, nutritious, and safe products. Whether your gameday chili is gluten-free or that one guest needs two percent milk on standby (they knew those wings were too spicy), our members know their products are personal so it will remain integral to guarantee there’s something for everyone.

So, whether you’re tuning in for the game, the commercials, the halftime show (or you-know-who … ) the brands we keep going back to will be ready for kickoff.