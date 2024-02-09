America’s Governors Band Together To Support Operation Lone Star

TEXAS, February 9 - February 9, 2024 | Austin, Texas | Press Release

Governor Greg Abbott, the Texas Department of Public Safety (DPS), and the Texas National Guard continue to work together to secure the border; stop the smuggling of drugs, weapons, and people into Texas; and prevent, detect, and interdict transnational criminal activity between ports of entry.

Since the launch of Operation Lone Star, the multi-agency effort has led to over 498,300 illegal immigrant apprehensions and more than 39,200 criminal arrests, with more than 35,400 felony charges. In the fight against the fentanyl crisis, Texas law enforcement has seized over 458 million lethal doses of fentanyl during this border mission.

Texas has also transported:

Over 12,500 migrants to Washington, D.C. since April 2022

Over 37,800 migrants to New York City since August 2022

Over 31,400 migrants to Chicago since August 2022

Over 3,400 migrants to Philadelphia since November 2022

Over 16,200 migrants to Denver since May 18

Over 1,500 migrants to Los Angeles since June 14

Operation Lone Star continues to fill the dangerous gaps created by the Biden Administration’s refusal to secure the border. Every individual who is apprehended or arrested and every ounce of drugs seized would have otherwise made their way into communities across Texas and the nation due to President Joe Biden’s open border policies.

RECENT HIGHLIGHTS FROM OPERATION LONE STAR:

America’s Governors Stand With Texas To Secure The Border

On Sunday, Governor Abbott was joined by 13 of America’s Governors who stand in solidarity with Texas’ right to defend itself against President Joe Biden’s border crisis for a press conference at Shelby Park in Eagle Pass.

“Half of America’s Governors, including those here with me today, have banded together to make one thing clear: Americans stand with Texas and our right to protect and defend our state from the crisis at our southern border," said Governor Abbott.

Governor Abbott was joined by Arkansas Governor Sarah Huckabee Sanders, Georgia Governor Brian Kemp, Idaho Governor Brad Little, Indiana Governor Eric Holcomb, Iowa Governor Kim Reynolds, Louisiana Governor Jeff Landry, Mississippi Governor Tate Reeves, Missouri Governor Mike Parson, Montana Governor Greg Gianforte, Nebraska Governor Jim Pillen, New Hampshire Governor Chris Sununu, Tennessee Governor Bill Lee, and Utah Governor Spencer Cox.

Governor Abbott, Texas House Members Stand Strong To Secure Border

Governor Abbott yesterday joined members of the Texas House of Representatives for a press conference at Shelby Park in Eagle Pass to outline their joint efforts to continue expanding border security operations to keep Texans safe from President Joe Biden's dangerous open border policies.

"The tools and strategies that DPS and the Texas Military Department use to secure the border would not happen without members of the Texas Legislature, like those with me here today," said Governor Abbott. "Working together, we will expand current operations in other parts of the border to decrease illegal immigration and ensure that we add more soldiers in the border region."

The Governor was joined by Representatives Greg Bonnen, Benjamin Bumgarner, Dustin Burrows, Briscoe Cain, Giovanni Capriglione, Mano DeAyala, Stan Gerdes, Cody Harris, Cole Hefner, Lacey Hull, Stan Kitzman, Stephanie Klick, Jeff Leach, Candy Noble, Matt Shaheen, John Smithee, David Spiller, Lynn Stucky, Kronda Thimesch, and Ellen Troxclair. The Governor was also joined by Texas Department of Public Safety (DPS) Deputy Director Freeman Martin, Adjutant General of Texas Major General Thomas Suelzer, and Texas Border Czar Mike Banks.

WATCH: Human Smuggler Leads DPS On High-Speed Pursuit In Maverick County

Earlier this week, a human smuggler led DPS troopers on a high-speed vehicle pursuit in Maverick County. The smuggler eventually stopped, bailed out, and ran toward a neighborhood. Several illegal immigrants also bailed out and ran.

After a short chase, troopers arrested the driver, Jose Cortes of Eagle Pass. He is charged with evading arrest, resisting arrest, failure to identify, unlawful carry of a firearm, and smuggling of persons. Troopers also apprehended four illegal immigrants, all from Mexico, and referred them to Border Patrol.

DPS Arrests Seven Illegal Immigrants For Criminal Trespass In Shelby Park

DPS troopers arrested seven illegal immigrants for criminal trespass in Shelby Park after they intentionally breached a physical barrier placed along the Rio Grande River.

All seven illegal immigrants now face state charges and will remain in custody as they await court proceedings.

WATCH: DPS Lt. Olivarez: America's Governors Supporting Texas Sends Powerful Message About Border Security

DPS Lt. Chris Olivarez joined Fox Business this week where he spoke about Governor Abbott's recent press conference with 13 of America’s Governors in Eagle Pass. Lt. Olivarez highlighted the importance of half of America's Governors standing in solidarity with Texas’ right to defend itself against President Biden’s border crisis.

"It's not just these 13 Governors—there's 25 Governors that are showing support for Governor Abbott and for the State of Texas for what we're doing," said Lt. Olivarez. "That's half [of the Governors in the country]. That sends a powerful message that we are united along with these 25 other Governors in 25 states. That sends a powerful message to the federal government that we're going to continue going forward with border operations, and we're going to do our part because we do have the constitutional authority to secure our border and protect our state."

WATCH: Texas National Guard Continues To Hold The Line In Border Hot Spots

Texas National Guard soldiers constantly monitor changing circumstances along the Texas-Mexico border to best serve and protect Texans against unprecedented levels of illegal immigration.

In conjunction with state and local law enforcement partners, Texas National Guard soldiers are holding the line as they continue to deter and repel illegal crossings in hotspots along Texas' 1,200 mile border with Mexico.

Texas National Guard Surveillance System Helps Apprehend Illegal Immigrants

Using the Modular Mobile Surveillance System (M2S2), Texas National Guard soldiers recently were able to identify a small group of illegal border crossers in Shelby Park. The team of M2S2 operators radioed the mobile Sergeant of the Guard (SOG) to respond to the area.

Using optic support from M2S2, the SOG vehicle apprehended and referred the group of illegal immigrants to DPS. M2S2 Operator Staff Sgt. Eric Boyle described the importance of cutting-edge technology being used by soldiers along the border.

“This is cutting-edge and exciting technology that the Texas Military Department has access to,” said Staff Sgt. Eric Boyle, Task Force Eagle M2S2 operator. “We are on the forefront of a new concept out here on the border. It’s a great opportunity to get familiar with how to use the equipment.”