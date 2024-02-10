New CDC HIV Prevention and Surveillance Funding Opportunity

Dear Colleague:

Today, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) announced the Notice of Funding Opportunity (NOFO) PS-24-0047: High-Impact HIV Prevention and Surveillance Programs for Health Departments. Under this new NOFO, funding recipients will implement activities focused on whole person approaches to HIV prevention and care that will prevent new HIV infections, dismantle structural barriers to prevention and care services, increase health equity, and optimize the health of people with HIV and others who can benefit from prevention services. Applications for PS-24-0047 are due by April 29, 2024. First-year awards are expected to total approximately $485M and the new funding cycle will begin August 1, 2024.

In response to community feedback, CDC has streamlined its approach to HIV prevention funding under PS-24-0047 by combining the application process and funding streams for its two largest HIV prevention programs – national HIV prevention and surveillance funding for health departments and the Ending the HIV Epidemic in the U.S. (EHE) initiative. The new NOFO is designed to build upon lessons learned and accelerate progress in key areas by:

Extending the focus of the four EHE pillars (Diagnose, Treat, Prevent, and Respond) to all areas.

Maximizing recent innovations within each pillar and targeting efforts where they can have the greatest impact. This includes strategies like expanding self-testing programs, ensuring routine screening in key settings with high prevalence, using telehealth, and leveraging real-time pharmacy data to support treatment adherence and re-engagement in care.

Ensuring resources are aligned with the geographic burden of HIV infections in each area and expanding local area-specific planning to other affected communities.

Expanding the use of syndemic approaches to whole-person care by increasing the proportion of funds that award recipients can use to address intersecting epidemics from 5% to 10%.

In addition to helping maximize the impact of federal HIV prevention funding, this NOFO will also improve HIV data collection and use for public health action. Under this NOFO, funding recipients can implement activities designed to support innovative data modernization efforts, transitions to new data systems, and enhance interoperability of data systems to support syndemic approaches. Funded activities may also enhance the capacity of applicants such as improving data analytics, exchange, visualization, and reporting.

By continuing our work to get HIV prevention and care tools into the hands of people who need them most, embracing EHE strategies, and continuing to center health equity in all that we do, CDC’s new health department funding opportunity will play an integral role in our ongoing efforts to end the HIV epidemic in the United States.

Sincerely,

/Robyn Fanfair/

Robyn Neblett Fanfair, MD, MPH

CAPT, USPHS

Acting Director

Division of HIV Prevention

National Center for HIV, Viral Hepatitis, STD, and TB Prevention

Centers for Disease Control and Prevention

www.cdc.gov/hiv

/Jonathan Mermin/

Jonathan H. Mermin, MD, MPH

Rear Admiral and Assistant Surgeon General, USPHS

Director

National Center for HIV, Viral Hepatitis, STD, and TB Prevention

Centers for Disease Control and Prevention

Stay connected: @DrMerminCDCExit Disclaimer & Connections