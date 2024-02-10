Wyoming Transportation Commission to meet February 14th and 15th 

CHEYENNE, Wyo – The Wyoming Transportation Commission will meet Wednesday, February 14th for reports and an education session and Thursday, February 15th for its regular business meeting at 8:30 a.m. via Zoom and in person at 5300 Bishop Blvd, in the I-80 Room of the WYDOT-U Training Building The purpose of the meeting is to address and vote upon, when appropriate, the topics noted on the attached meeting agenda.

To join the business meeting virtually, or to view the meeting materials, visit the Transportation Commission webpage and click on the corresponding hyperlink.

For more information about the meeting, please contact the Transportation Commission secretary at (307) 777-4007 or by email at transportationcommission@wyo.gov

Transp Comm Agenda-February 2024.pdf