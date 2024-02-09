Submit Release
News Search

There were 516 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 431,734 in the last 365 days.

F&G asks ice anglers and "polar plunge" participants to take precautions on Lake Cascade

Idaho Fish and Game wants to remind ice anglers this winter to always remain cautious when walking or operating off-highway vehicles on ice. Throughout this winter ice fishing season, there have been multiple reports of people cutting large square holes in the ice so they can take a "polar plunge" or ice bath. 

These holes then freeze back over, creating a large area of significantly weaker ice, which poses a risk to unsuspecting anglers or other recreational users.  Recently on Lake Cascade, a snowmobile crossed one of the refrozen holes created by one of these ice baths and broke through. 

Fortunately, the rider was unharmed, however, had this occurred in deeper water with a less experienced rider and the outcome could have been much worse.

To members of the public seeking to make similar style holes for a fun polar plunge, Fish and Game staff asks that you take the following into consideration:

  • Clearly mark the area before leaving the hole unattended.  Winter visibility can often be very low so make sure markings are easily visible and makes others aware of the danger
  • Avoid making these holes in front of or in close proximity to major public access sites such as docks or boat launches
  • Never polar plunge alone! Cold water shock occurs quickly and can be fatal. It can also be difficult to get out of the water and back onto the ice by yourself
  • Be prepared with any necessary safety equipment to quickly remove someone from the frigid water


 

You just read:

F&G asks ice anglers and "polar plunge" participants to take precautions on Lake Cascade

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more