FEMA and the Small Business Administration will be Assisting Survivors at Farmington Farmers Market

The Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA) and the Small Business Administration (SBA) will be assisting survivors at the Farmington Farmers Market on Saturday, February 10 from 10:00 a.m. – 1:00 p.m. The event will be held at 130 Quebec St., Farmington, Maine 04938. FEMA will have representatives available to answer questions, assist with the FEMA application process, and provide overall support to the community by assisting with disaster related relief. SBA representatives will be available to discuss low interest disaster loans for homeowners, renters, non-profits and businesses of all sizes can help with recovery.

Residents who were affected by the severe storm and flooding that occurred December 17 – 21, 2023 are eligible for FEMA assistance. You may also register for assistance with FEMA through your smart phone, home computer, or by phone. The fastest ways to apply for assistance are:

Online at DisasterAssistance.gov

By phone at 1-800-621-3362. Help is available in most languages. If you use video relay service (VRS), captioned telephone service or others, give FEMA your number for that service. Phone lines operate from 7 a.m. to 10 p.m. seven days a week.

Download FEMA’s Mobile App. Select Disaster Resources and click on Apply for Assistance Online.

For information about disaster assistance from SBA, visit SBA.gov/disaster or call (800)659-2955.