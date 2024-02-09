Submit Release
News Search

There were 529 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 431,750 in the last 365 days.

St. Johnsbury Barracks / Violation of Conditions of Release (x3)

VSP News Release-Incident

 

STATE OF VERMONT

DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY

VERMONT STATE POLICE

 

NEWS RELEASE

       

CASE#: 24A4001012

RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Luke Rodzel                        

STATION: St. Johnsbury Barracks                   

CONTACT#: 802-222-4680

 

DATE/TIME: 2/9/2024 at approximately 0005 hours

INCIDENT LOCATION: Newbury Crossing Rd, Newbury

VIOLATION: Criminal DLS and Violation of Conditions of Release (x3)

 

ACCUSED: Leo Roberts                                               

AGE: 58

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Lyndon, VT

 

SUMMARY OF INCIDENT:

 

On February 9, 2024, at approximately 0005 hours, Troopers from the St. Johnsbury Barracks were patrolling Newbury Crossing Rd in Newbury when they observed a suspicious vehicle at the fishing access. Troopers determined that the operator of the vehicle, Leo Roberts (58), was criminally suspended from operating a motor vehicle and had conditions of release which he was in violation of. Roberts was transported to the St. Johnsbury Barracks for processing. At the conclusion of processing, he was released with a citation to appear in Orange County Criminal Court on March 20, 2024, at 0830 hours.

 

COURT ACTION: Y

COURT DATE/TIME: 3/20/2024 at 0830 hours       

COURT: Orange County Criminal Court

LODGED - LOCATION: N/A   

BAIL: N/A

MUG SHOT: INCLUDED

 

*Please note:  court date and time are subject to change at the discretion of

the court. Please call the criminal court clerk to confirm arraignment time.

You just read:

St. Johnsbury Barracks / Violation of Conditions of Release (x3)

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more