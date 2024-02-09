St. Johnsbury Barracks / Violation of Conditions of Release (x3)
CASE#: 24A4001012
RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Luke Rodzel
STATION: St. Johnsbury Barracks
CONTACT#: 802-222-4680
DATE/TIME: 2/9/2024 at approximately 0005 hours
INCIDENT LOCATION: Newbury Crossing Rd, Newbury
VIOLATION: Criminal DLS and Violation of Conditions of Release (x3)
ACCUSED: Leo Roberts
AGE: 58
CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Lyndon, VT
SUMMARY OF INCIDENT:
On February 9, 2024, at approximately 0005 hours, Troopers from the St. Johnsbury Barracks were patrolling Newbury Crossing Rd in Newbury when they observed a suspicious vehicle at the fishing access. Troopers determined that the operator of the vehicle, Leo Roberts (58), was criminally suspended from operating a motor vehicle and had conditions of release which he was in violation of. Roberts was transported to the St. Johnsbury Barracks for processing. At the conclusion of processing, he was released with a citation to appear in Orange County Criminal Court on March 20, 2024, at 0830 hours.
COURT ACTION: Y
COURT DATE/TIME: 3/20/2024 at 0830 hours
COURT: Orange County Criminal Court
LODGED - LOCATION: N/A
BAIL: N/A
MUG SHOT: INCLUDED
*Please note: court date and time are subject to change at the discretion of
the court. Please call the criminal court clerk to confirm arraignment time.