Submit Release
News Search

There were 530 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 431,751 in the last 365 days.

Governor Katie Hobbs Signs HB2785, Ensuring Free, Fair, And Secure Elections In Arizona

Phoenix, AZToday, Governor Katie Hobbs officially signed HB2785, (primary; identification; canvass; recounts; ballots). The compromise comes after months of negotiations between the Governor’s Office and Democratic and Republican lawmakers to solve Arizona’s election timeline issue, protect voting rights and ensure every Arizonan can have their voice heard at the ballot box.

WATCH GOVERNOR HOBBS SIGN HB2785

Transcript:

Today, I am proudly signing our bipartisan compromise to safeguard free, fair, and secure elections in Arizona. 

With this bill, we are making sure every eligible Arizonan can have their voice heard at the ballot box. We protected voters’ rights, we kept the partisan priorities out, and we demonstrated to the country that democracy in our state is strong.

Thank you to Republicans and Democrats in the legislature who put partisan politics aside to deliver this important victory for the people of Arizona. Moving forward, I hope we will continue working together in this spirit of bipartisanship and do what’s right for the citizens of our great state. 

And with that, I am proud to sign the first bipartisan bill of this legislative session. More are on their way!

 

See transmittal letter below.

You just read:

Governor Katie Hobbs Signs HB2785, Ensuring Free, Fair, And Secure Elections In Arizona

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more