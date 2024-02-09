Governor Katie Hobbs Signs HB2785, Ensuring Free, Fair, And Secure Elections In Arizona

Phoenix, AZ – Today, Governor Katie Hobbs officially signed HB2785, (primary; identification; canvass; recounts; ballots). The compromise comes after months of negotiations between the Governor’s Office and Democratic and Republican lawmakers to solve Arizona’s election timeline issue, protect voting rights and ensure every Arizonan can have their voice heard at the ballot box.

WATCH GOVERNOR HOBBS SIGN HB2785

Transcript:

Today, I am proudly signing our bipartisan compromise to safeguard free, fair, and secure elections in Arizona.

With this bill, we are making sure every eligible Arizonan can have their voice heard at the ballot box. We protected voters’ rights, we kept the partisan priorities out, and we demonstrated to the country that democracy in our state is strong.

Thank you to Republicans and Democrats in the legislature who put partisan politics aside to deliver this important victory for the people of Arizona. Moving forward, I hope we will continue working together in this spirit of bipartisanship and do what’s right for the citizens of our great state.

And with that, I am proud to sign the first bipartisan bill of this legislative session. More are on their way!

