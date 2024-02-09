New non-profit network strengthens vital services in B.C.

CANADA, February 9 - More people will benefit from stronger and better-connected services, such as health supports, housing and food security, with government funding to develop a formal B.C. non-profit network.

With $650,000 from the Province, Vantage Point will lead the development of a provincewide non-profit network to help non-profit organizations strengthen their potential and improve their ability to support and advocate for the people and communities they serve.

“Non-profits are vital to people and communities in this province,” said Megan Dykeman, Parliamentary Secretary for Community Development and Non-profits. “That is why we are supporting Vantage Point to develop B.C.’s provincial non-profit network so together they can deliver even better services for people than before.”

Vantage Point, an organization that serves other non-profits in B.C., will use this funding to support research, planning, and data sharing regarding the state of the non-profit sector in the province. Vantage Point will develop a steering committee of sector leaders that will set a governance model and strategic priorities for a formal B.C. non-profit network. This network will meet regularly to collaborate and advance work that addresses issues affecting all non-profit organizations in the sector.

”Non-profits are not optional in our communities, they are essential,” said Zahra Esmail, CEO, Vantage Point. “This investment in a provincial network will help to elevate non-profits in B.C. through improved co-ordination, research, visibility and ability to advocate. These efforts will contribute to a stronger, more sustainable and even more effective sector, all of which will make the lives of B.C. residents better.”

Non-profit organizations help the B.C. government deliver on its priorities, including delivering affordable and supportive housing, addressing homelessness and strengthening food security, as well as advancing Indigenous and racial justice. This investment will support government’s crucial partnership with the sector.

Quotes:

Spencer Chandra Herbert, MLA for Vancouver-West End –

“Non-profits provide vital services that people rely on, yet lack the infrastructure needed to collaborate with their peers and strengthen their work. With this support and by working together, non-profit organizations will be able to better support more people, which means healthier, more inclusive and stronger communities.”

Hamidullah Abawi, manager, Metro Vancouver Refugee Readiness, MOSAIC –

“Funding for organizations like Vantage Point is vital to strengthening the life-impacting work of the non-profit sector in British Columbia. This investment in enhancing sector capacity through building a robust network is important for the health and well-being of people who rely on community support to thrive. A well-connected non-profit sector means a more resilient community, where every individual and family have greater access to the support they need.”

Anoop Gill, executive director, QMUNITY –

“In times of social crisis, non-profits have often been called upon to develop and provide life-saving and affirming services. I am encouraged to learn that provincial leaders, through Vantage Point, will be working together to devise capacity-building mechanisms. This collaborative effort will allow us to do what we all do best: provide services. I eagerly anticipate this new phase of collaboration, which promises to be strategic, resource-sharing and centred on mutual care.”

Dan Huang-Taylor, executive director, Food Banks BC –

“With over 100 member food banks providing essential hunger relief support throughout the province, maintaining a strong, connected network is critical to our association. We see the impact that occurs when non-profit agencies combine forces in collaboration. We achieve so much more when we work together. As our sector continues to experience the strain of heightened demand for support during these challenging times, investment in creating a stronger, more resilient, better-connected network for non-profits across B.C. is deeply meaningful.”

Quick Facts:

B.C. has more than 31,000 non-profit organizations employing approximately 335,000 people.

Women make up 74% of employees in the non-profit sector.

Non-profit organizations make an economic contribution of $28 billion to the province’s GDP.

Since 2022, government has provided more than $90 million to support unrestricted multi-year grants to non-profit organizations providing key services for people and communities through a partnership with the Vancouver Foundation.

Learn More:

To learn more about Vantage Point, visit: https://thevantagepoint.ca/