Council President Friedson to Host Media Availability on Monday, Feb. 12 at 11:30 a.m.

MARYLAND, September 2 - For Immediate Release: Friday, February 9, 2024

ROCKVILLE, Md., Feb. 9, 2024On Monday, Feb. 12 at 11:30 a.m., Montgomery County Council President Andrew Friedson will hold a media availability to discuss various Council issues and answer questions from members of the media.  

Council President Friedson will recap the Feb. 8 joint Audit and Education and Culture Committee meeting about the Office of Inspector General’s report on Montgomery County Public Schools and discuss next steps. Additionally, he will highlight the Council’s ongoing deliberations about Montgomery County's proposed capital budget and $5.8 billion Capital Improvements Program for fiscal years 2025-2030.   

The Council President’s media availability will be held via Zoom and is for members of the news media. The public can view the media availability on the Council’s Facebook page (@MontgomeryCountyMdCouncil).   

