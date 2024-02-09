Attorney General Bird Joins 15-State Coalition Opposing Biden EPA’s Unrealistic Pipe Replacement Mandate

DES MOINES—Iowa Attorney General Bird joined a 15-state coalition on Tuesday, opposing an Environmental Protection Agency (“EPA”) mandate that forces homeowners to pay for the replacement of millions of lead pipes across the country.

Three years ago, EPA approved a rule that requires pipe replacement only if the amount of lead is dangerous. That 2021 rule also allowed for a reasonable timeframe for replacement and was supposed to take effect in October.

The new Biden EPA rule goes further by mandating complete lead pipe removal within ten years. The mandate imposes unrealistic deadlines, forces homeowners to foot the bill, and saddles States with an estimated $60 billion price tag —four times the $15 billion Congress put toward replacing dangerous lead pipes. The burden will fall on homeowners to cover remaining costs, despite there being alternative, less costly measures.

“Biden’s overreaching and unrealistic pipe-replacement mandate will impose big-time costs on Iowa homeowners,” said Attorney General Bird. “Not only does Biden’s new mandate far exceed EPA’s authority, it reaches into Iowans’ pockets at a time when families are already struggling with sky-high costs and inflation. The new mandate will force homeowners to pay up to as much as $12,300 per replacement. We’re calling on EPA to follow the law and withdraw the rule.”

The letter argues that EPA’s proposed rule violates the Commerce Clause and bypasses Congressional approval.

Iowa joined 14 other states in the Kansas-led letter.

Read the full letter here.

