House Passes Thai Bill Protecting Providers, Safeguarding Reproductive Healthcare Access

OLYMPIA – The right to safe, legal abortion is under increasing threat across the nation, and Washington must do everything it can to ensure access to comprehensive reproductive healthcare, including protecting those who provide abortion medication. Introduced by Rep. Thai (D-Bellevue), House Bill 2115 is a critical step in achieving this goal.

As harassment and violence against abortion providers surge, creating a climate of fear and intimidation, many are withdrawing from offering abortion medication, particularly in underserved communities. This disproportionately impacts low-income individuals, people of color, and those residing outside major urban areas.

HB 2115 offers a common-sense solution by allowing the use of a clinic’s name on medication labels in place of the prescribers’ name. This does not change any recording procedure and does not jeopardize patient’s safety and care.

This legislation adds a layer of anonymity, reduces the risk of targeted harassment and intimidation, and help providers feel safer. In combination, this ensures accessible care for all Washingtonians.

“This sends a clear message,” said Rep. Thai. “Washington stands with its healthcare providers. By supporting this vital legislation, we can ensure all practitioners have the freedom to support the private reproductive choices of patients”.

HB 2115 passed the House today. It advances to the Senate for further consideration. Learn more here or by clicking on the image below.


