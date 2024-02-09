Letter from Civil Society Organizations to DOJ on Protecting Civil Rights in AI

In the 2023 AI Executive Order, the Biden-Harris Administration directed the Department of Justice (DOJ) Civil Rights Division to “coordinate with and support agencies in their implementation and enforcement of existing Federal laws to address civil rights and civil liberties violations and discrimination related to AI.”

The Center for Democracy & Technology (CDT) joined Upturn, the Lawyers’ Committee for Civil Rights Under Law, and several civil society partners in a letter to the DOJ Civil Rights Division on the comprehensive use of civil rights authorities to help carry out the AI Executive Order’s directive and the commitment made by federal agencies in the DOJ’s recent Interagency Convening on Advancing Equity in Artificial Intelligence.

The letter provides specific recommendations on how the DOJ Civil Rights Division can work with several other key agencies to develop guidance on testing for algorithmic discrimination and strengthen the federal government’s enforcement of civil rights and consumer protection laws to address private sector entities’ use of AI.

Read the full letter.