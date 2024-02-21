Banishing Economic Uncertainty: New Book Beyond Wall Street About Risk Management & Wealth Preservation
Beyond Wall Street: 7 Principles of Risk Management & Wealth Preservation by Ken Arnold. Now available wherever books are sold.
Whether you're seeking to safeguard your wealth or enhance your investment strategies, 'Beyond Wall Street' is a must-read for investors of all levels.CORAL SPRINGS, FLORIDA, UNITED STATES, February 21, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Ken Arnold, Managing Director of Everglades Parkland Advisors, announces the release of his book, Beyond Wall Street: 7 Principles of Risk Management & Wealth Preservation. Published on January 27, 2024, the book offers invaluable guidance on navigating the complexities of wealth management and investment amid challenging economic times.
The book is a must-read for investors of all stripes—from novice dabblers to seasoned professionals seeking professional success.
In Beyond Wall Street, readers gain access to seven timeless investing principles that have withstood the test of time, providing a roadmap for preserving wealth and managing risk effectively. With insights drawn from Arnold's extensive experience on Wall Street, the book offers a unique perspective on safeguarding investments in an era marked by fiscal uncertainty and global conflicts.
Peter Lacey, Chief Investment Consultant at Everglades Parkland Advisors, endorsed the book, noting that “Ken’s 40-plus years of experience have made him exceptional at risk management. Ken and his clients have survived and thrived through some very dramatic markets.”
Featuring chapters that delve into topics such as the history of Wall Street, the rise of cryptocurrency, and the problem of unchecked risk, Beyond Wall Street equips readers with the tools and knowledge needed to flourish in today's ever-changing economic landscape.
Already, Beyond Wall Street is receiving rave reviews from readers, who commend its practical insights and accessible approach to investing. As one reader notes, "This book is a game-changer for anyone looking to navigate the complexities of investing with confidence." With such positive feedback pouring in, Beyond Wall Street is quickly establishing itself as a must-read for anyone seeking to bolster their financial acumen.
“No matter how you want to invest or what you want to achieve, I wrote this book to review the basics of investing, point out some of the things [readers] might not be thinking about, and help avoid the pitfalls of Wall Street,” Arnold divulges. “I’ve seen too many good investors, with good instincts, get swept up in the euphoria of Wall Street, all because they didn’t have principles or vision to ground them.”
To learn more about Beyond Wall Street and to order your copy, visit www.ken-arnold.com. Now available wherever books are sold.
About the Book:
Title: Beyond Wall Street: 7 Principles of Risk Management & Wealth Preservation
Author: Ken Arnold
Publication date: January 27, 2024
Paperback ISBN # 978-1-7329322-5-8
Hardcover ISBN # 978-1-7329322-6-5
Paperback Price: $19.99
Hardcover Price: $27.99
About the Author:
Ken Arnold is the Managing Director of Everglades Parkland Advisors and the Director of Alternative Investments. With over four decades of experience in wealth management, Arnold is renowned for his expertise in navigating the complexities of the financial world and empowering investors to achieve their financial goals.
Ken Arnold
Everglades Parkland Advisors
+1 954-628-5630
Ken@EvergladesParklandAdvisors.com
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn