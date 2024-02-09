TULAGI HOSPITAL RENOVATION SET TO ROLL OUT WITH SIGNING OF CONTRACT

PS McNeil and Mr Leong signing the contract documents, looking on is General Manager Super Construction Shelton Pio

After almost 20 years without any form of major renovation, the much-needed renovation work at the Tulagi Hospital in the provincial capital of Central Islands Province, Tulagi, is set to roll out with the signing of a contract agreement between the Ministry of Health and Medical Services and Super Construction. The signing of the contract worth around SBD 7.2million took place at the MHMS Conference Room in Honiara on Monday this week.

Tulagi Hospital is one of the oldest hospitals in the country. The hospital was established in a leaf hut in 1912 by the British Protectorate and has since evolved into a Provincial Hospital over the years. The hospital currently serves around more than 30,000 people from Tulagi, including surrounding communities from Russell, Ngella and Savo. To date there has been little renovation done at the hospital thus, the proposed works will ensure of improved healthcare services for the people of Central Islands.

Funded by the World Bank, project implementation will be managed by the World Bank’s Project Management Unit (PMU) Team within MHMS, who will be working closely with the local contractor to ensure construction work is done on time and to the expected standards.

The proposed refurbishment work at Hospital will cover 5 existing buildings including the Administration Office.

Speaking briefly at the contract signing, Permanent Secretary to the Ministry of Health and Medical Services Ms Pauline McNeil says the “improvement and expansion of health facilities but particularly of our Provincial Hospitals is critical to ensure access to the much-needed services and quality health care are delivered close to our people”.

Investment in Infrastructure is aligned to the Ministry’s National Health Strategic Plan 2022-2031 and as such, this activity falls under the second objective of the Strategy to ensure health infrastructure is improved as this is crucial to decentralization of services, better health coverage, pandemic preparedness importantly to meet expected standards of healthcare services.

“We look forward to working closely with the local contractor, and the cooperation and support of our stakeholders on the ground including the Provincial Executive of Central Islands and the surrounding communities, including community and church leaders, chiefs and elders to support the local contractor and to ensure the project is delivered in a timely manner,” said PS McNeil.

Speaking at the signing, Managing Director of Super Construction Mr David Leong thanked the PS and the Project Team for trusting his company and awarding them the contract.

“I would like to thank the Ministry and the World Bank Project team for having the trust in Super Construction to carry out the much-needed renovation work at Tulagi Hospital, we are humbled and proud to be part of the government’s efforts to improve health care services for people in the rural areas. We look forward to commence construction as soon as possible and to working closely alongside the Project Management Unit in the Ministry,” said Mr Leong.

Work is expected to start soon as the local contractor is currently preparing to mobilize onto the site in the coming weeks.

