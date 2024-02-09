Government House announces King Charles medical condition

Submit Release
The Government House on Wednesday this week had announced King Charles medical condition following official confirmation from the Royal Communication Office in London.

During The King’s recent hospital procedure for benign prostate enlargement, a separate issue of concern was noted. Subsequent diagnostic tests have identified a form of cancer.

His Majesty has commenced a schedule of regular treatments, during which time he has been advised by doctors to postpone public-facing duties.

A statement from the Royal Communication said throughout this period, His Majesty will continue to undertake State business and official paperwork as usual.

The King is grateful to his medical team for their swift intervention, which was made possible thanks to his recent hospital procedure. He remains wholly positive about his treatment and looks forward to returning to full public duty as soon as possible.

His Majesty has chosen to share his diagnosis to prevent speculation and in the hope it may assist public understanding for all those around the world who are affected by cancer.

