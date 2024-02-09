Submit Release
Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc. Reports January 2024 Assets Under Management

MILWAUKEE, Feb. 09, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc. (NYSE: APAM) today reported that its preliminary assets under management ("AUM") as of January 31, 2024 totaled $150.9 billion. Artisan Funds and Artisan Global Funds accounted for $73.1 billion of total firm AUM, while separate accounts and other AUM1 accounted for $77.8 billion.

PRELIMINARY ASSETS UNDER MANAGEMENT BY STRATEGY2    
     
As of January 31, 2024 - ($ Millions)    
Growth Team    
Global Opportunities $        21,658          
Global Discovery           1,482          
U.S. Mid-Cap Growth           12,578          
U.S. Small-Cap Growth           3,067          
Global Equity Team    
Global Equity           349          
Non-U.S. Growth           13,146          
Non-U.S. Small-Mid Growth           7,071          
China Post-Venture           150          
U.S. Value Team    
Value Equity           4,268          
U.S. Mid-Cap Value           2,759          
Value Income           14          
International Value Team    
International Value           40,879          
International Explorer           259          
Global Value Team    
Global Value           25,653          
Select Equity           325          
Sustainable Emerging Markets Team    
Sustainable Emerging Markets           927          
Credit Team    
High Income           9,496          
Credit Opportunities           221          
Floating Rate           66          
Developing World Team    
Developing World           3,455          
Antero Peak Group    
Antero Peak           1,964          
Antero Peak Hedge           217          
EMsights Capital Group    
Global Unconstrained           321          
Emerging Markets Debt Opportunities           95          
Emerging Markets Local Opportunities           444          
     
Total Firm Assets Under Management ("AUM") $        150,864          

1 Separate account and other AUM consists of the assets we manage in or through vehicles other than Artisan Funds or Artisan Global Funds. Separate account and other AUM includes assets we manage in traditional separate accounts, as well as assets we manage in Artisan-branded collective investment trusts, and in our own private funds.
2 AUM for certain strategies include the following amounts for which Artisan Partners provides investment models to managed account sponsors (reported on a one-month lag): Artisan Sustainable Emerging Markets $80 million.

ABOUT ARTISAN PARTNERS
Artisan Partners is a global investment management firm that provides a broad range of high value-added investment strategies to sophisticated clients around the world. Since 1994, the firm has been committed to attracting experienced, disciplined investment professionals to manage client assets. Artisan Partners' autonomous investment teams oversee a diverse range of investment strategies across multiple asset classes. Strategies are offered through various investment vehicles to accommodate a broad range of client mandates.

Investor Relations Inquiries: 866.632.1770 or ir@artisanpartners.com
Source: Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc.


