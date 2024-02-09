HF Foods Appoints Felix Lin as President of the Company

LAS VEGAS, Feb. 09, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- HF Foods Group Inc. (NASDAQ: HFFG), a leading food distributor to Asian restaurants throughout the United States (“HF Foods”, or the “Company”), is pleased to announce the appointment of Mr. Xi Lin (aka Felix Lin) as President of the Company, in addition to his current role as the Company’s Chief Operating Officer, effective February 12, 2024.



Mr. Lin has served as the Company’s Chief Operating Officer since May 1, 2022. He also previously served as an Independent Board Member for the Company from November 2019 to April 2022.

Mr. Lin’s experience includes serving as Vice President and a Senior Strategy Officer for Blue Bird Corporation (the leading school bus manufacturer in North America), overseeing Human Resources, Corporate and Operations Training, Government Relations, Compliance, and Strategy. During his time at Blue Bird Corporation, Mr. Lin also held leadership positions in Manufacturing Operations, Supply Chain, Finance, and Accounting. Earlier in his career, Mr. Lin worked as a key member of the China and Middle East business development team for Blue Bird Corporation under Cerberus Capital Management, LLP.

Peter Zhang, CEO of HF Foods added: “I am pleased to announce that Felix Lin, Chief Operating Officer, will assume the additional role of President for HF Foods. As President and Chief Operating Officer of HF Foods, Felix will lead the cross-functional collaboration internally in achieving our strategic business objectives. In this new role, Felix will continue to report directly to me.”

About HF Foods Group, Inc.

HF Foods Group Inc. is a leading marketer and distributor of fresh produce, frozen and dry food, and non-food products to primarily Asian/Chinese restaurants and other foodservice customers throughout the United States. HF Foods aims to supply the increasing demand for Asian American restaurant cuisine, leveraging its nationwide network of distribution centers and its strong relations with growers and suppliers of fresh, high-quality specialty restaurant food products and supplies in the US, South America, and China. Headquartered in Las Vegas, Nevada, HF Foods trades on Nasdaq under the symbol “HFFG”. For more information, please visit www.hffoodsgroup.com.

