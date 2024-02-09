Governor Cooper Appoints Superior Court Judge for New Hanover and Pender Counties

Governor Roy Cooper has appointed Ricardo Jensen to serve as superior court judge in Judicial District 6 (New Hanover and Pender Counties). He will fill the vacancy created by the retirement of the Judge Phyllis Gorham.
Jensen currently serves as an assistant public defender for New Hanover and Pender. He received his Bachelor of Arts at Southern Virginia University and his Juris Doctor at Ave Maria School of Law.
EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content.
As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™,
tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our
Editorial Guidelines
for more information.