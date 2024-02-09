Submit Release
Kirby Corporation to Present at the Stifel 2024 Transportation and Logistics Conference

HOUSTON, Feb. 09, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Kirby Corporation ("Kirby") (NYSE:KEX) announced today that Kirby will present at the Stifel 2024 Transportation & Logistics Conference on Tuesday, February 13, 2024. Specifics of the conference presentation are as follows:

                          Stifel 2024 Transportation & Logistics Conference
  Date:      Tuesday, February 13, 2024
  Time:   9:20 a.m. Eastern / 8:20 a.m. Central
  Presenters:   David Grzebinski, President and CEO
Raj Kumar, Executive VP of Finance and CFO
  Location:   Miami, FL
       
  Webcast Link:   https://wsw.com/webcast/stifel85/kex/1931040

The live audio of the presentation will be broadcast to the public via a webcast with a replay available for 90 days by visiting Kirby’s website at http://www.kirbycorp.com. Kirby’s latest investor presentation is also available on the Company’s website.

Kirby Corporation, based in Houston, Texas, is the nation’s largest domestic tank barge operator transporting bulk liquid products throughout the Mississippi River System, on the Gulf Intracoastal Waterway, coastwise along all three United States coasts, and in Alaska. Kirby transports petrochemicals, black oil, refined petroleum products and agricultural chemicals by tank barge. In addition, Kirby participates in the transportation of dry-bulk commodities in United States coastwise trade. Through the distribution and services segment, Kirby provides after-market service and parts for engines, transmissions, reduction gears, and related equipment used in oilfield services, marine, power generation, on-highway, and other industrial applications. Kirby also rents equipment including generators, industrial compressors, railcar movers, and high capacity lift trucks for use in a variety of industrial markets, and manufactures and remanufactures oilfield service equipment, including pressure pumping units, for land-based oilfield service customers.

Contact: Kurt Niemietz
713-435-1077


