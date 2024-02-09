Marine Fisheries Conservation Fund Committee to meet Feb. 21 in New Bern

The Conservation Fund Committee of the N.C. Marine Fisheries Commission will meet at 4 p.m. Feb. 21 at the DoubleTree by Hilton Hotel New Bern Riverfront, 100 Middle St., New Bern.

The committee will discuss a 2024 striped bass supplemental funding request. Any funding decision will be brought before the full board at its business meeting.

The Marine Fisheries Commission Conservation Fund is set up in state law to accept gifts, donations, or contributions from any sources. The funds are held in a separate account and used for marine and estuarine resources management, including education about the importance of conservation, in a manner consistent with marine and estuarine conservation management principles.