The meeting presentations will be heard, viewed, captioned, and recorded through an online teleconferencing platform.
On March 5, 2024, the committee will meet in open session to discuss and make recommendations on the selection of strains to be included in the influenza virus vaccines for the 2024 to 2025 influenza season.
2024 Meeting Materials, Vaccines and Related Biological Products Advisory Committee
