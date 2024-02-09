Submit Release
Walen bill to extend licensing eligibility to DREAMERS passes House

OLYMPIA – A bill that will remove immigration status as a consideration in the licensing process has passed the legislature. House Bill 1889, sponsored by Rep. Amy Walen, D-Kirkland, would allow all Washington immigrants to qualify for state licenses, opening more avenues for career advancement and helping the state address its ongoing workforce shortage. 

“We have a generation of people who have grown up in our state but can’t take advantage of some of the career opportunities that are available to other residents,” said Walen. “When we look at who should get a license, their training and qualifications should be a factor, not their immigration status.” 

Washington, and the United States, faces an ongoing workforce shortage crisis. This legislation represents an opportunity to help address this issue while doing the right thing by Washington immigrants. 

House Bill 1889 now heads to the Senate for consideration. 


