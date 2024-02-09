Submit Release
MDC offers free Mammal Mania program for young children Feb. 21 in Blue Springs

Kansas City, Mo. – The Missouri Department of Conservation (MDC) connects people with nature, including young children. MDC’s Burr Oak Woods Nature Center in Blue Springs is offering a free Mammal Mania program for children ages 3 to 5 from 10 to 11 a.m. on Wednesday, Feb. 21.

This program will introduce children to furry and friendly mammals found in Missouri. Sarah Weekes, MDC natural resource assistant, will present a fun program that is designed so children can understand some wildlife basics and experience the wonder of the natural world. Parents and guardians may enjoy the program, too.

Registration is required. To register a participant, visit http://short.mdc.mo.gov/47o.

Mammal Mania is part of the Little Acorns programming offered regularly at Burr Oak Woods Nature Center. To learn more about the center, visit https://mdc.mo.gov/burroakwoods.

